Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Carioto offers public fruits and vegetables at wholesale prices

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Fruits and Vegetables_483079

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Carioto Produce Distribution Center is opening it’s doors to the public Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

“We have opened our doors to the public during these difficult times so we all can help each other,” said Officer Manager and Bookkeeper, Kathy Canfield-Vogt.

For more information call 518-273-2700 before 1 p.m.

Carioto Produce Distribution Center, 80 Cohoes Ave. Green Island, N.Y. 12183

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak