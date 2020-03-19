Carioto offers public fruits and vegetables at wholesale prices

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Carioto Produce Distribution Center is opening it’s doors to the public Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
“We have opened our doors to the public during these difficult times so we all can help each other,” said Officer Manager and Bookkeeper, Kathy Canfield-Vogt.
For more information call 518-273-2700 before 1 p.m.
Carioto Produce Distribution Center, 80 Cohoes Ave. Green Island, N.Y. 12183
