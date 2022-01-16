Caretaker leaves patient out in negative temperatures

Moretown, VT — Vermont State Police were notified of a car crash on Saturday night in Moretown at around 9:35 pm. Through police investigations, it was discovered the vehicle was being operated by 29-year-old Samantha Hojnacki.

According to police, they found a black vehicle that had crashed into a barn on Route 100. Police say Hojnacki had been serving as a caretaker for a vulnerable adult prior to the crash but a verbal altercation led to her leaving the vulnerable adult on the side of the road in -9 degree weather.

Hojnacki was arrested for suspicion of DUI, Reckless Endangerment and Abuse, Neglect, and Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on February 3.

