CARES Act funding available for child care providers in New York

NEW YORK (WETM) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has announced that $65 million in federal CARES Act funding is available for child care providers statewide through the New York Forward Child Care Expansion Incentive program.

The Governor’s Office says that funding being made available Tuesday will help closed programs open back up so parents can return to the workplace. The funding available includes:

$20 million to assist childcare program with reopening and expansion of capacity by providing materials to support a more socially distant model, and for supplies and activities associated with reopening and expansion. This may include partitions, short term rental of space, etc.

$45 million in childcare Reopening and Expansion Incentive funds to pay for 50% of the cost of a newly opened classroom (maximum grant amount of $6,000) as an incentive to open the classroom. The temporary funds will phase out over the second and third months as more parents bring their children back into childcare.

To be eligible for reopening funds, child care programs must have either been closed as of June 15 and have a plan to reopen within two weeks of applying or currently operating below their licensed capacity and would like to expand. The grants will be pro-rated as programs reach capacity. Programs must submit a detailed plan for use of funds and must remain open at least through the end of the year.

The maximum awards for the $20 million in Reopening and Restructuring Incentives depend on the size of the program and range from $300 to $1,600 one-time grants. Child care programs may apply to the Office of Children and Family Services through July 15.

“As we move further into the reopening and more parents go back to work, we’re also making sure child care programs across the state have the support they need to reopen safely. By providing support for expanded classrooms that allow for more social distancing and other resources, we can help keep staff and children safe.” Andrew Cuomo

Governor of New York

Approximately 35% of OCFS-licensed and -registered child care programs in New York were closed during the pandemic.

