Care Design New York: Office for People with Developmental Disabilities budget cuts $75M to care coordinators

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York Disability Advocates say the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) $238 million budget cut will hurt the state’s developmental disabled, their family and caregivers. Care Coordination Organizations (CCO’s), who work with families/caregivers on most facets of care are facing a $75 million loss.

Christopher O’Brien, a care manager supervisor at Care Design New York, says the cuts will make it more difficult for families and caregivers to get quality coordination of care. He also says if cuts translate to care coordinators taking on more cases, long term it would not be sustainable.

OPWDD says the adjustment in CCO reimbursements as they transition from Medicaid Service Coordination to Care Management beginning Wednesday, July 1 will not impact services.

“Providing support to New York’s most vulnerable residents is critical to ensuring all New Yorkers have the opportunity to live a full life. There are no anticipated changes to the services provided as a result of this targeted approach, which implements savings goals included in the enacted budget,” says OPWDD.

While it’s true the CCO’s will continue to provide service to the developmentally disabled population and their families or caregivers, O’Brien says an increased caseload would affect the quality of that service.

O’Brien says navigating the world of healthcare and coordinating care for the state’s most developmentally disabled is a difficult task and that more advocacy is needed to highlight the work being done on behalf of this vulnerable population.