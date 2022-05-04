ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – May 4’s Giving on 10 is about Cardona’s Market celebrating National Nurses Day. The three-generation Italian specialty market is inviting healthcare workers across the Capital Region to enjoy a jumbo gourmet cookie as a way to honor them.

On Friday, May 6, Cardona’s Market will be offering nurses a free, house-made cookie with any purchase when they visit Cardona’s Market locations in Albany, Latham and Saratoga Springs, while supplies last.

“Cardona’s Market is proud to celebrate National Nurses Day by offering our signature cookies to those who serve and care for our communities,” said Cardona’s Market Owner August Cardona. “It’s important to recognize the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support one another.”

Cardona’s has a longstanding history of serving the Capital Region community, which dates back to the market’s founding in 1945. The family market has supported numerous healthcare organizations for COVID as well as those working at vaccination sites.

Cardona’s Market provides Capital Region residents top-quality Italian products, including meats, cheeses, olives, olive oils, vinegars, pastas, and pantry staples. The market features a full selection of fresh-from-the-kitchen dishes, including restaurant-quality grab-and-go meals such as homemade lasagna, eggplant parmigiana, sauces, and meatballs. Cardona’s also offers a complete menu of hand-crafted sandwiches, artisan salads, aromatic soups, and fresh-baked bread.

Locations

Albany – 340 Delaware Avenue, open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed on Sunday

– 340 Delaware Avenue, open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed on Sunday Latham – 9 Cobbee Road, open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– 9 Cobbee Road, open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saratoga Springs – 222 Washington Street, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Sundays.

For more information about Cardona’s Market, call 518-434-4838 or visit CardonasMarket.com.