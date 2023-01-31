ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County kicking off “Go Red for Women” month with a new reusable bag design made by this year’s Cardiac Kid.

“Go Red for Women” month highlights the dangers of cardiovascular disease in women.

6-year-old Gabe Greenberg was born with a congenital heart disease. He designed this year’s bag to raise awareness about heart health and protecting the environment.

“The reusable bag featuring Gabe’s design is one of many ways we can do our part to help and maintain a healthy environment not just for Gabe but for everyone to enjoy,” Mike Greenberg, Gabe’s dad said.

“I’m sorry that it looks like this but don’t judge me it’s good,” Gabe Greenberg, this year’s Cardiac Kid, said.

The bags are available throughout the county and at the Albany County building on State Street.