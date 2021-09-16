Car show and picnic this weekend in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — There will be a free community-wide car show and picnic on September 18 in Osceola Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a variety of vintage cars and trucks on display.

Trophies will be given out to the “Best in Show” vehicle and “Attendees Pick” vehicle. There will be raffles for various items. Bring your own food, drink, chairs for the picnic. Some canopy tents and tables will be set up.

This gathering will also be a celebration of the very first reunion of Osceola Park “alumni.” Several alumni and nearby residents of the park will be volunteering at the event.

Organizers are hoping that attendees will encourage the Pittsfield Parks Commission to proceed with needed upgrades and improvements at the park.

The rain date is September 19. No alcohol is allowed in the park.