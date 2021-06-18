Car Salesman Billy Fuccillo remembered for his huge heart

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– When you think of Billy Fuccillo, one word immediately comes to mind, huge. The famous car salesman, known for his iconic commercials and catchphrase has passed away from illness at the age of 65. But to those who knew him, he was known for his huge heart.

“He’s like what you saw on tv,” explained Greg Sorrentino, President and CEO of the Center for Disability Services. “He was a big guy with a huge personality, and I guess a part maybe that you didn’t know about him, is that he had a heart the same size as his body himself.”

When Fuccillo wasn’t selling cars, he was helping organizations such as the the Center for Disability Services, even attending Siro’s Cup in Saratoga.

“He jumps up on stage and says, ‘I’m giving $50,000,’ and he did that to us twice in a period of x many years. No announcement. Didn’t tell us in advance to tell us. He just shows up that night,” said Sorrentino.

Often donating without expecting anything in return. Before selling cars, Fuccillo was born on Long Island, and moved to Central New York as a student of Syracuse University.

“Not to be born into the industry is a big thing,” explained Kim Perrella of ENYCAR. “To work on your own into the industry is a difficult thing, and he did it in a big way.”

The Fuccillo automotive group has dealerships in Florida as well as 20 locations across New York State.

“In the capital region, we still have 5 or 6 right now,” said Perrella.

Obviously he liked to joke around, and he did all of his commercials and he did all that, but deep down, he was somebody who cared about people,” said Sorrentino.

Calling hours for Fuccillo will be held on Thursday, June 24th from 3pm to 7pm at the Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home in Syracuse. A mass will be held Friday, June 25 at 11am at Our Lady of Pompei Catholic Church in Syracuse.