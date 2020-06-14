Car parade held for Albany senior’s graduation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cars lined the street at Albany’s Lincoln Park to help Raven Lacy celebrate her graduation.

The 19-year-old, who regularly gives back to her local community, was devastated when the coronavirus outbreak made traditional graduation ceremonies impossible. So her mother, Jasmine, organised the parade which included free food, and Lemonade from the company Raven launched when she was younger.

The “2nd Generation Wu Tang” also came up from New York City to help Raven celebrate. The group, which are the sons of Wu-Tang Clan members Method Man and UGod are related to Raven and made time in their busy schedules so they could be there.

Raven says she is now setting her sights on joining the United States Air Force.

