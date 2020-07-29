Car hits Home After Driver has Medical Emergency

PITTSFIELD (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police and other first responders responded to a report of a vehicle into a building on Elm Street on July 28th.

According to Police, Alexander Colvin of Pittsfield was driving west on Elm Street, when he suffered a medical emergency which caused him to drive off the road and hit the porch of 233 Elm Street. Extensive damage was caused to both the home and vehicle.

Colvin was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to contact Officer Gallagher of the Pittsfield Police Dept. Traffic Unit at 413-448-9700 ext. 549.