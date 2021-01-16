Car fire follows shots fired incident in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A shots fired incident led to a car fire on Green Street and Madison Avenue on Saturday evening. Police say a shots fired call came in at around 8:40 p.m., when the occupants of one vehicle allegedly opened fire on a car parked on the 300 block of First Street.

Both cars fled the scene, and the victim’s car caught fire before stopping in the area of Green Street and Madison Avenue.

Firefighters responded shortly afterwards and got the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.