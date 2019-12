CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police responded to an accident on Route 146 in Clifton Park Monday morning.

A car driving on snow covered roads, appeared to have lost control and crashed into a utility pole. The pole fell across Route 146 near the intersection with Waite Road around 9 a.m.

National grid was on scene shortly after. Police blocked off a portion of Route 146 until crews could complete the repairs.