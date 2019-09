BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are investigating a car crash on the city’s East Side that sent an SUV through a storefront.

Investigators say it happened after 7:45 p.m. Saturday on the 1900 block of Bailey and Roosevelt Avenues.



Police say two cars collided, sending one crashing into the front of a paint store.



Everyone is expected to survive the crash. Police have not said who is at fault for this crash .We will update this article as we learn more.