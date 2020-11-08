Car crashes into multiple businesses in Delmar

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating after a car crashed into a number of businesses on Kenwood Avenue in Delmar. Police say the driver fled following the crash, which happened at around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

