Car crashes into building, minor injuries reported

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Emergency crews were on scene Saturday after it was reported that a car had crashed into a building at 140 Lark Street on the corner of Spruce Street.

Officials say they received the call around 11:30 a.m. with conflicting reports about an incident that had taken place. During their investigation, officials found that one car had hit another causing it to hit the building. Albany fire and police were on scene.

One person was taken to Albany Medical Center and another was taken elsewhere, unknown at this time, with minor injuries, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Updates will be released as they become available.