ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Cuba Solidarity is organizing a car caravan on June 20, from 12 to 3 p.m. The goal is for the United Nations General Assembly to consider a resolution to call for an end to the U.S. Embargo on June 23.

The car caravan will assemble at Lincoln Park in Albany at 12 p.m to decorate cars with signs and receive instructions on the route. From there they will depart at 1 p.m. heading for a rally in Townsend Park that will start at 2 p.m.