Car break-ins reported in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a series of thefts that reportedly happened in the town of Queensbury overnight.

Police say multiple residents reported that they had items stolen from the vehicles. State Police would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles. Unlocked vehicles are an easy target for thieves.

Remember to lock your vehicles, even in your own driveway.

Close all windows and sunroof.

DO NOT leave valuable items inside your vehicle.

leave valuable items inside your vehicle. DO NOT leave your keys in your vehicle.

leave your keys in your vehicle. Keep your garage door closed and locked.

If you have any information regarding these thefts, please contact State Police at (518)-583-7000.