Capitol rioter from Buffalo who allegedly buried officer’s badge indicted on 10 charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

(WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capital riot and the assault of a Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officer. Thomas Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, is among three men indicted Friday for crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Sibick is accused of assaulting officer Michael Fanone, ripping the badge and radio off the officer’s uniform, stealing the badge and later burying it in his backyard. He was indicted on 10 charges, including:

  • Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
  • Civil disorder
  • Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers
  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds
  • Impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds
  • Engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds
  • Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings
  • Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings
  • And robbery

“It was brutal, just beaten, struck with a variety of different objects,” Fanone said during a January interview with CBS News. He said his own Taser was used against him “probably about a half dozen times.” 

The case is being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The DOJ credited the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Western District of New York with providing valuable assistance.

The other men charged along with Sibick were Albuquerque Cosper Head, 41, of Kingsport, Tennessee and Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire