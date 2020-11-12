Capitol Holiday trees will go up, but no fireworks or ice rink this year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Office of General Services (OGS) has canceled this year’s holiday tree-lighting and fireworks event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The two holiday trees, the one at the East Capitol Park and the other at the Empire State Plaza, will stand as symbols for the holiday season beginning December 1. The holiday trees will decorate the Capital through early January, weather permitting.

Also canceled this winter is the ice skating season down at the Plaza.

“Out of an abundance of caution and with the health of the community and our OGS staff continuing to be at the forefront of our minds, we have made the decision not to hold the annual tree-lighting event and to cancel ice skating activities this winter at the Empire State Plaza,” Commissioner Destito said. “Still, the holiday spirit at the Plaza will endure, and we plan to continue the wonderful Capital Region holiday tradition of lighting trees on the Plaza and in East Capitol Park for our neighbors and visitors to enjoy.”

According to OGS, the announcement for this year’s trees will be made Friday.