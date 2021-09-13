“Capitol Hauntings” tours return this month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The beginning of the fall season means the return of the “Capitol Hauntings” tours in Albany. There are 13 tours scheduled between September 30 and October 29.

The New York State Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito says these tours explore the legends, folklore, and tales of ghost sightings and other strange things connected to the state Capitol.

“Combining the truly fantastic history of the New York State Capitol with the fantastical stories that people crave when Halloween season arrives is what makes our annual Hauntings Tour one of the most popular of our special themed tours of the Capitol,” said Destito.

Tour guides tell stories about the night watchman who died in the Capitol fire of 1911 and who some believe still makes his rounds today. They also recount tales of the two United States presidents who visited the Capitol after they died.

The tour lasts about an hour. Tours will be offered:

5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays only, from September 30 through October 22

5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, from October 25 through October 29

All tours start at the information desk in the Capitol’s State Street lobby.

“Our tours are free, and they fill up quickly, so I encourage everyone to sign up early and avoid missing out on this terrific and fun tour,” said Destito.

Pre-registration is required. Groups of 10 or fewer can register online beginning on September 13. Face masks are required while on the tour.