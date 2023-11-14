ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It may not even be Thanksgiving yet but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. On Tuesday, a 5,600 pound, 38-foot Norway Spruce in Waterford arrived in Albany to adorn Empire State Plaza.

The tree was chopped at the stump and lifted onto a flatbed truck at around 8 a.m. Homeowners Nick and Christina Stack watched as the tree that arrived as a plant in a cup 34 years ago was carried away. “It was given to my mother by my late aunt as a gift when I was born so it’s about 34 years old. We’re excited to share it with everyone,” said Nick Stack.

“I am excited to see it through the eyes of my kids because they are really excited for Christmas,” added Christina Stack. The three children were also watching the tree get removed and expressed their excitement for the holiday season.

The tree will be lit on Sunday, December 3, at 8 p.m. at Empire State Plaza.