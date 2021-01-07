Capitol Chaos: Statements from Massachusetts officials

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday afternoon with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police. The governor of Massachusetts, state police, and lawmakers issued statements and comments as the violent situation unfolded in Washington.

Gov. Charlie Baker

“I join with Americans from every corner of the country to condemn the violence unfolding at the Capitol, and President Trump and his supporters must do the same immediately,” said Gov. Baker. “The chaos now unfolding is the sad but predictable outcome of weeks of attacks, perpetrated by President Trump and his supporters against the democratic process that makes America the greatest nation on earth, and these baseless challenges to President-elect Biden’s victory must stop.”

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito

“The horrific violence unfolding at the Capitol is an attack on our democracy and should be condemned without qualification by President Trump and his supporters,” said Lt. Governor Polito. “It is time for all Americans to embrace a peaceful transition of power and move forward to heal our nation.”

Massachusetts State Police

The Massachusetts State Police continue to monitor developments related to protest activity in Washington D.C. as well as planned demonstrations in our state, and will be prepared to ensure that any protesters in our areas of jurisdiction are able to freely express their right to demonstrate provided they do so peacefully and with respect for the rights, safety, and property of others. At this time we are not aware of any expectation of violence in Massachusetts tonight; we continue to monitor developments and will be prepared for any contingencies.

Massachusetts Representatives

The chaos now unfolding is the sad but predictable outcome of weeks of attacks perpetrated by President Trump and his supporters against the democratic process that makes America the greatest nation on earth. These baseless challenges to President-elect Biden’s victory must stop. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 6, 2021

The President is not fit to serve. His delusions are a threat to American lives and democracy itself.



At this moment in history, what will we do?



The 25th Amendment must be invoked. — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) January 7, 2021

This horrifying effort to subvert democracy isn’t just one last Trump tantrum – it’s an effort to knock out the basic pillar on which democracy is founded. A democracy in which elected leaders do not bend to the will of the voters is no democracy – it is a totalitarian state. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 7, 2021

The President incited an insurrection in the U.S. Capitol today. The 25th amendment should be invoked, and he should be removed from office. What we witnessed in Washington today was an assault on the citadel of democracy. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) January 7, 2021

I am currently in the Capitol complex sheltering in place. We are following Capitol Police orders and are thankful that they are keeping us safe during this violence. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) January 6, 2021

The President of the United States incited a violent insurrection that resulted in the desecration of the United States Capitol, our temple of democracy.



The 25th amendment should be invoked and he should be removed from office. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 7, 2021

An update. I and my staff are safe, sheltering in place, and following the guidance and protocols of Capitol Police. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 6, 2021

As soon as the Capitol is secure, Congress must cast our votes affirming the results of the Electoral College so that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in January 20. This is how we respond to this assault on our democracy. By reaffirming it. Democracy will prevail. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 6, 2021

Good morning Massachusetts,

Who has the right to protest in this country?

Who needs to prepare to be met with rubber bullets, tear gas in response to protest?

Who gets to walk away from a protest, and who is met with violence and arrest?

Remember to breathe, there's much to do. — Mindy Domb (@MindyForMA) January 7, 2021

“In America, you don’t get to stop the count or the transfer of power because you don’t like the results," Rep. Paul Mark, D-Peru, "and every public official who has sworn an oath to defend our Constitution has a duty to affirm that sentiment right now.”https://t.co/TrRAyJGEzT — Rep. Paul W. Mark (@RepPaulMark) January 7, 2021