CapitalWomen steps up political engagement efforts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region Political Action Committee (PAC) CapitalWomen will hold two sets of political campaign training sessions this month. The sessions are for candidates, campaign managers, campaign workers and individuals who want to become more active and involved in both elections and the political process for the 2021 election year and beyond.

The training sessions will be led by area public affairs professionals and political consultants including Libby Post of Progressive Elections, former Saratoga Springs Mayor Joanne Dittes Yepsen of Yepsen & Pikulsky, Niskayuna Town Board Member/Niskayuna Democratic Chair and Chair of Upstate NY for Joe Biden Denise Murphy McGraw, and Caroline Boardman McCarthy of the Schenectady City Democratic Committee. Each session will be moderated by Nikita Hardy and Sarah Rogerson.

“CapitalWomen is committed to training candidates and campaign workers so that together we can elect progressive, pro-choice, pro-LGBT candidates in our local and state governments,” said Libby Post, one of CapitalWomen’s co-founders. “Our trainings and our campaign contributions have helped to change the political landscape of the Capital District since 2017.”

The trainings will take place on Zoom and can only accommodate 90 people per session.

Training 1:

Thursday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Training 2:

Thursday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Thursday workshop(s) will be one hour and will provide an overview of campaigns, planning, what and whom you need to know, and why to get involved. The Saturday workshop(s) will be three hours and will focus on Field Organization/Get Out the Vote (GOTV), Fundraising and PAC relationships, and Message, Mail and Social Media.

Registration for the training sessions can be found at https://capitalwomenny.org/571-2/ the cost is: $20 per person, $10 for first time candidates and campaign workers, and no fee for Black, Indigenous, and Non-Black People of Color (BIPOC).