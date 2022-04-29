TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Roots Spring Brunch is returning after a two-year hiatus from pandemic-related cancellations. The event is on Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Empire State Plaza Convention Hall, South Mall Arterial in Albany. More than $100,00 is expected to be raised to benefit Capital Roots’ programs.

The 33rd annual event features:

Brunch with culinary fare prepared and donated by 100+ local restaurants

A silent auction with more than 200 items

Family-friendly children’s activities

Hand-crafted drinks from local vendors.

The Capital Roots Spring Brunch faces record-setting increases across these programs partly due to the pandemic. Spring Brunch serves as a fundraising opportunity for Capital Roots to help meet and expand on the growing necessity of dignified healthy food access across the Capital Region.

Presale tickets are available until Saturday, April 30 at noon on the website. On-site tickets will be available at the door.