Capital Roots expanding mobile reach to bring produce to more residents

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Roots, an organization that provides healthy food access, community gardens and nutritional education to the Capital Region, is expanding their mobile reach by bringing fresh produce to more residents. Their Mobile Market program will be expanding to three new stops in Schenectady and one new stop in Albany.

“Bringing fresh, top quality produce directly to Capital Region residents who live in food deserts or lack the ability to get it themselves is one solution to food access inequality,” said Amy Klein, CEO of Capital Roots. “It’s a problem that has existed for a long time, but the pandemic highlighted how widespread it is. The joy and thankfulness of our Mobile Market shoppers proves that accessibility, not reluctance, is the issue.”

Capital Roots describes their Mobile Markets as a year round “Farm Stand on Wheels” service that makes shopping for local, healthy and affordable food easier.

The vehicles, the Veggie Mobile and Veggie Mobile Sprout, will be making the additional stops at:

Mont Pleasant Commons Senior Housing, Schenectady

Edison Senior, Schenectady

Holly Manor, Schenectady

Jim DiNapoli Park, Albany

Capital Roots’ said their Mobile Markets continue to experience a surge in visits from community members due to the increase in SNAP benefits.

“With the increase in SNAP, our Mobile Markets expansion is one example of how Capital Roots continues to improve food access, by getting fresh, healthy food into the hands of the community in an inexpensive, convenient and dignified way,” said Klein.

The full map of mobile market stops with dates and times is available on the Capital Roots website.