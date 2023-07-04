ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People formed a line that stretched down the block at the Capital City Rescue Mission for its Independence Day picnic. Roughly 500 meals were served at the lunchtime celebration.

Executive Director at the Capital City Rescue Mission Perry Jones says they look forward to doing special celebrations, like Tuesday’s picnic.

“The gospel of Christ is good and he loves them and we’re sharing his love very tangibly,” Jones said.

Perry has helped serve the community at the organization for 42 years.

“The lord called me and I came out of seminary to be a pastor, and he said – in my heart, he told me – ‘You’re going to serve the poor, and you’re gonna be a pastor to the streets’,” Jones said.

He says homelessness is on the rise, making the services they provide more important than ever before.

Executive Chef Maxwell Ansong says the Capital City Rescue Mission looks forward to serving the community and they always have plenty to feed people thanks to generous donors.

They see an increase in people attending their holiday meals and take extra measures with community partners.

“We prepare for this, there’s no fear they will run out of food,” Ansong said.

He was dishing out hamburgers and hot dogs, along with his special baked beans recipe.

Ansong has been cooking food for vulnerable populations at the organization for over 20 years.

“I believe that the faith we have in the lord always gives me the strength to do what we do,” Ansong said.

And it’s not just holidays that they serve food, the organization provides three hot meals a day – Monday through Saturday.

Ansong and his crew begin serving meals at 6:30 a.m., then serve a snack before their first lunch service at 11:30 a.m.

Their second lunch service begins at 12:30 p.m, another snack is served at 4:30 before their 6:30 p.m. dinner service.

“My faith in Christ has always compelled me to give every time that I have the opportunity,” Ansong said. “For me to have been here all this time I would say that there’s more than human strength.”

Capital City Rescue Mission also provides clothing, shelter and a free clinic.

They provide emergency sheltering and food, outside of normal business hours.

“The front door is always open and we always have sandwiches to give out because we know sometimes people drop in late at night and sometimes the police will find someone roaming around and they bring them so we’re always ready,” Ansong said.

The organization houses 275 people a night in its shelter and also offer next step housing.

They have 60 apartments for people looking to get on their feet and charge a program fee of $115 a week.

According to Perry, the apartments lead to a 75 percent success rate for people going out into independence.

Perry is grateful for the over 20,000 donors who make their work possible.

He said they couldn’t do it without them and they allow the organization to serve 1,000 meals a day.

“And that has been my calling and my joy all of these years,” Perry said.