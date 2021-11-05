Capital Repertory Theatre single tickets now on sale

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Repertory Theatre at 251 N. Pearl St., has announced single tickets for the upcoming season are now on sale. The season consists of four titles that were postponed due to the pandemic. Those titles are True, Fly, Jersey Boys, Wizard of Oz.

“We are excited to finally present our first season in our forever home,” said Maggie MancinelliCahill, theREP’s producing artistic director. “And I am pleased to say the season we had announced for 2020-21 is largely intact for this restart, with the addition of To Kill a Mockingbird which has received rave reviews on Broadway and on the road.” Single tickets for To Kill a Mockingbird are on sale on November 12.

Subscriptions are still available with series pricing starting at $153. Contact the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday by calling (518) 346-6204 or visiting their website.