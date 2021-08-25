Capital Repertory Theatre celebrates grand opening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10.) – On Tuesday, August 14, the Capital Repertory Theatre held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new location on North Pearl Street, followed by a performance of Ethel Waters: His Eye Is on the Sparrow.

Due to construction delays to the pandemic, the $14 million renovation project had an anticipated goal of opening in the summer of 2020, which resulted in contractors finishing work in early 2021. theREP purchased a former commercial bakery in 2017, with the intention to relocate from a rented facility at N. Pearl St.

Harold Iselin, Chair of the theREP board said of the ribbon-cutting, “The board is thrilled that, after a year and a half, we’re finally providing live theater to our community. The Capital Repertory Theatre celebrates its 40th year as the Capital Region’s only professional resident.

The project included a 309-seat MainStage, 70-seat black box theatre, open lobby with concessions, which expand support space to dressing rooms, prop and costume shops, administrative offices, and a VIP lounge.

“Our new building is the culmination of many years of hard work and determination to create a new home for our productions and educational programs,” Lesin said. “Our diverse programming will enliven downtown Albany and benefit the Capital Region as a whole.”

Throughout the week, theREP will continue to celebrate their grand opening with various preshow performances under the awning.

Tuesday, August 24 – Jermaine Wells and band

Thursday, August 26 – Carmen Lookshire and guitarist

Friday, August 27 – D. Colin to perform spoken words and poetry

theREP is a part of Proctors Collaborative, the region’s largest arts organization.