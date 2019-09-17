Capital Region’s only bilingual Montessori school turns eight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Castle Island Bilingual Montessori School in Albany celebrated its 8th birthday on Tuesday.

It’s the only bilingual Montessori school in the Capital Region and one of two in New York State.

According to the American Montessori Society, “the Montessori Method fosters rigorous, self-motivated growth for children and adolescents in all areas of their development—cognitive, emotional, social, and physical.”

For more information about Castle Island Bilingual Montessori School, including enrollment, visit their website.