Capital Region Women’s Fund names Trailblazers Award winners

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Deborah Mullaney and E. Kristen Frederick won this year’s 2020 Trailblazers Award, the Women’s Fund of the Capital Region announced today.

The organization also announced Amanda Goyer as its first Women’s Employment and Resource Center Community Leading Star.

These awards honor the achievements of outstanding local women who clear a path to success and community involvement for women in the region to follow. The Women’s Fund will present the awards to the three honorees at the 12th annual Trailblazers Awards Luncheon on March 5 in Albany.

Frederick is the executive director of the American Contract Bridge League Educational Foundation, a nonprofit focused on getting people playing bridge, the card game. Formerly, she was director of development and communications at the American Red Cross of Northeastern New York, and president and chief executive of the Community Foundation of the Greater Capital Region. Frederick is also a founding member of the Women’s Fund.

Mullaney, a civic leader and community volunteer, has dedicated herself to initiatives supporting women, students, families, the sick, and the elderly. Her staunch commitment to volunteer service has helped underserved populations throughout the region.

Goyer, a KeyBank corporate responsibility officer, focuses on building relationships and giving back through philanthropy. She is actively involved in leadership roles that help empower women in business throughout her community.

The Women’s Fund has awarded over $502,000 since 2007. The Fund supports women students with scholarships. It’s the largest scholarship donor at Hudson Valley Community College and SUNY Schenectady County Community College. Sixty women have received such scholarships, funded in part by proceeds from the Trailblazers Awards.

LATEST STORIES: