Capital Region Wing Wars 16 contender visits NEWS10 ahead of competition

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Wing Wars kicks off its 16th competition Saturday at the Franklin Terrace Ballroom in Troy.

Ahead of the competition, Larry Russo from Pig Pit in Cohoes stopped by the NEWS10’s studios with his 6-hour smoked wings and sweet chili cilantro and blue cheese crumble dipping sauces.

All Wing Wars proceeds go towards the St. Jude Apostle School Tuition Assistance Program. John Dalmata, a representative from the program said there are only 30 tickets left.

There will be free pizza complimentary of Price Chopper/Market 32, and a free dessert table courtesy of Jandali Realty. There will also be beer and wing available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale online. For more information you can call this number: 518-283-0333

2019 Competitors

A.J.’s Pizzeria

Atomic Wings

Big Belly Eatery & Goods

Black Bear Inn

B-rads Catering

Brown’s Brewing Co.

Carol’s Place

Chicken Joe’s

Forty One Sports Bar

Inferno Pizzeria

Park Pub

Patricelli’s

Pearl Street Pub

Pig Pit

Price Chopper/Market 32

Rusty Nail Grill and Tavern

Slidin’ Dirty

Table 41

Texas Roadhouse

Villa Valenti Pub

*Competitors subject to change