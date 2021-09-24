Capital Region Walk for suicide awareness in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, September 26, the annual Capital Region Out of the Darkness Walk for R.I.T.A., hosted by the CRNY will be held at 10:30 A.M. at Orenda Pavilion in Saratoga Spa State Park.

This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20 percent by the year 2025.

“Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Sandra Goldmeer, CRNY Area Director.

Registration is free and there is no fundraising requirement. The event will include not only the walk but other awareness and memorial activities.

To register or for more information go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website.