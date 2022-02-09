ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Americans are ready to drop some serious money to make their partners feel special this year for Valentine’s Day. They will spend an estimated $23.9 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

Whether eating in or going out, food prices have gone up both at grocery stores and restaurants. However, many local restaurants will be offering Valentine’s Day specials, some not only on the holiday but in the days leading up to it.

Here are some specials NEWS10 has found throughout the Capital Region:

Bellini’s Italian Eatery– Clifton Park, Latham, Slingerlands

With three locations in the Capital Region, Clifton Park (19 Clifton Country Road), Latham (624 New Loudon Road), and Slingerlands (1365 New Scotland Road) Bellini’s Italian Eatery is easily reached from all over the Capital Region. They will be offering a special Valentine’s Day menu featuring shared meals and family-style desserts. Reservations can be made by calling individual restaurants.

The Century House– Latham

The Century House, 997 Loudon Road, is offering a three-course Valentine’s Day special starting at $49.95 per person. The restaurant has a special menu and for an upcharge, guests can order shrimp or oysters for an appetizer. Other menu items include lobster chowder, Caesar salad, prime rib, and apple brown butter cake. They will be seating people between 5-9 p.m. and accepting reservations by phone or online.

Charlton Tavern– Ballston Lake

Charlton Tavern, 745 Charlton Road, is offering a Valentine’s Day menu on Friday, Feb. 11, Saturday, Feb. 12, and Sunday, Feb.13 in addition to their regular menu. They will be closed on Monday. They highly recommend people make reservations by calling (518) 399-9951.

The Hollow Bar + Kitchen, 79 North Pearl Street, is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu on Feb. 12 and 14. The three-course menu includes lobster bisque, linguine and clams, vegan scallops, and cider belly donut bread pudding. Reservations must be made by calling (518) 426-8550 or online.

Jack’s Oyster House, 42 State Street, will be offering a three-course meal for $74 per person. The special menu includes items like Manila Clams & PEI Mussels, Chilean Sea Bass, Bella Duck Breast, Pineapple Rum Savarin, and White Sangria Granita. Reservations can be made online the day of until 3 p.m. After 3 p.m. guests must call for reservations at (518)465-8854.

Longfellows– Saratoga Springs

Longfellows, 500 Union Avenue, is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu featuring Chef Kane’s Famous Clam Chowder, shrimp cocktail, surf and turf, and Tiramisu for two. Reservations can be made by calling (518) 587-0108. Longfellows is also offering a Romance Package that includes an overnight stay in their hotel and a voucher for the restaurant.

Powers Inn & Pub– Clifton Park

They may not be open on Valentine’s Day, but Powers Inn & Pub (130 Meyer Road) will be presenting a special menu on Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12. Specials will be available after 4 p.m. and there will be live music on both nights. The menu includes baked stuffed shrimp, pan-seared salmon, strip steak, and chocolate-covered strawberry mousse. Reservations can be made by calling (518) 406-5561.

The Wheatfields– Clifton Park & Saratoga

The Wheatfields, with locations in Clifton Park (54 Crossing Boulevard), and Saratoga (440 Broadway), is offering a three-course meal for lunch and dinner. Their menu includes Honey Champagne Cheese Fondue, Valentine’s Salad for two, lobster ravioli, duck ragu, chocolate lava cake + raspberry cheesecake, and a drink special (Best of You) made with vodka, pomegranate, lemon, prosecco, and rosemary. Reservations can be made online. The restaurant is also offering a special takeout menu that feeds four for $52 or six for $60.