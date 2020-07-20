Capital Region union members to participate in national walk-off

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Workers across the country are set to walk off their jobs Monday in an effort to get justice in the workplace.

At noon, a number of unions and Black Lives Matter organizations are encouraging workers to walk off the job for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

That number was at one time reported by prosecutors as the duration of Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck in Minneapolis. 8:46 has since become a symbol in the Black Lives Matter movement.

A Facebook event called “Capital Region Strike for Black Lives” is encouraging local participation in the nationwide walk-off.

The event’s hosts include United Healthcare Workers East, Capital District Area Labor Federation, and All Of Us, the group that has organized multiple Capital Region rallies.

After the nearly nine minute walk-off at noon, there will be a rally at Diamond Hill Nursing Home at 3:00 p.m., where United Healthcare Workers East members claim the administration has displayed bad behavior. Diamond Hill has also been an ongoing hotspot for coronavirus cases in Rensselaer County.

A statement on Diamond Hill’s website, celebrating that they had no positive COVID-19 residents in their facility on July 15, reads:

“This has been a long war, with some battles being won, and some being lost. There have been many ups and downs along the way. Our team has not been spared of this, but together we worked as a unit, with residents, staff, and families, to do everything in our power to fight this awful pandemic. While we are relieved, we are certainly not out of the woods yet. We are continuing to adhere to the strictest guidelines and procedures to ensure the continued safety of everybody at our facility.” Diamond Hill

The organizers of Monday’s rally claim one union delegate was suspended and another was fired after they spoke out about concerns over personal protective equipment.

News10 has reached out to Diamond Hill for comment and will update this story if there are developments.