CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the sun’s beating down and temperatures soar, it’s important to take advantage of whatever’s available to beat the heat. Local fire departments are experts on keeping cool, wearing some heavy gear just about every day on the job.

“We rotate the guys as quick as we can,” said Cohoes Fire Chief Joe Fahd.

Luckily, there weren’t any major fire calls in Cohoes at the time we visited. Fahd said they’re ready for the possibility of EMS calls for heat stroke. A number of welfare check calls usually come in on days like this, too.

“What we tell people is, check on your neighbors yourself. It’s easier for you to just walk over. You know if they’re home or not. We’ll know if we took them to the hospital recently or something like that,” Fahd said.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society reminding everyone to keep pets hydrated and prevent them from overheating.

“Whenever you do any exercise with your pets, taking them out for a walk, do it earlier in the morning or later in the day when it’s a little bit cooler out,” said Ashley Jeffery Bouck, CEO of MHHS, adding that you should walk your dog in the grass instead of asphalt when possible because the hot sidewalk can burn their paws.

She said the most important reminder of all for pets in the heat: “Never leave your pets in the car.”