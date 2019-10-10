Capital Region Toys for Tots to announce details of holiday campaign

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The holidays will be here before we know it. Today, the Capital Region Toys for Tots will be sharing the details of this year’s campaign.

This annual holiday collection driver delivers toys and holiday cheer to more than 200,000 families across Upstate New York. It was also named the 2018 National Toys for Tots Campaign of the Year.

Dunkin’ is celebrating by announcing a five-figure donation to Capital Region Toys for Tots. That money will be used to purchase new toys and winter coats for children in need. That announcement is happening on Thursday, October 10 at 10:30 a.m. in Clifton Park.