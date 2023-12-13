MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region Toys for Tots is looking to fill the remaining volunteer slots at its Mechanicville warehouse as the 2023 holiday season campaign nears its end.

There are slots open every day of the week until December 22nd. You can sign up online.

Capital Region Toys for Tots collects at hundreds of drop box locations and distributes toys to kids in 15 counties.

Staff Sergeant Ted Kleniewski said they faced a shortage of toys in the 11+ categories this season.

“11+ is hard to buy for,” Kleniewski explained, “what we had to do to help offset that imbalance from last year, was work with the foundation to get some more 11+ toys, and kind of to boost our numbers a little bit, so that way we can make sure the mission is met.”