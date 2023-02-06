CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The summertime Music Haven Concert Series is heading indoors to deliver global music performances to music enthusiasts during the winter and spring months. The Passport Series is offering four concerts between the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady and the Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.

“Music Haven is thrilled to expand its partnership with Proctors Collaborative to include UPH as well as the GE Theatre at Proctors,” said series curator Mona Golub. “Our winter/spring Passport Series itinerary boasts exquisite artistry from four distinct locales – two familiar favorites in Ireland and Cuba and two dynamic new destinations in Turkey and Korea. Come travel the world with us one concert at a time!”

The winter/spring shows are:

Passport Series: Dervish – 7:30 p.m. March 3 at the Proctors Theatre Described by the BBC as “an icon of Irish music”, Dervish has played at festivals from Rio to Glastonbury and has even performed on the Great Wall of China. The lineup includes some of Ireland’s finest traditional musicians, fronted by Cathy Jordan.



Passport Series: Salsa Night with Tiempo Libre – 8 p.m. March 24 at the Universal Preservation Hall The 3x Grammy®-nominated group based in Miami has appeared on shows such as The Tonight Show, Live from Lincoln Center, and Dancing With The Stars. The group has performed at festivals around the world and will bring their dance-inducing mix of Latin jazz and Cuban son to the Capital Region.



Passport Series: Aynur – 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the Proctors Theatre A representative of the Kurdish people, Aynur holds best-selling musical albums in the genre of Kurdish folk. Aynur has collaborated with famous musicians and bands including Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble, Kayhan Kalhor, and Javier Limón.



Passport Series: ADG7 – 8 p.m. May 5 at the Universal Preservation Hall The multi-award-winning group from South Korea combines tradition with glitzy upbeat pop, inspired by Korea’s sacred, shamanic ritual music (gut) and beloved folk songs (minyo) of Hwanghae Province in the northern reaches of the Peninsula.



The Passport Series pass, which costs $100, includes a ticket to each show in the series. Single tickets to each show are available at the Box Office at Proctors, in person, or via phone at (518) 346-6204, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.