Capital Region students receive scholarships from NYS Board of Regents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, the Board of Regents recognized the Capital Region students receiving Chancellor Joseph McGovern and Regent Margaret Snow Vander Veer Scholarships.

“It is an honor to recognize these scholarship recipients, and their commitment to excellence throughout the pandemic positions them well to succeed in their academic careers,” said Chancellor Lester Young, Jr.

“Congratulations to each of our scholarship awardees; just as each of their parents play an invaluable role in the Department, I’m confident that each of them will go on to contribute significantly in their post-secondary studies and their communities,” said Commissioner Betty Rosa.

Chancellor Joseph McGovern Scholarship

The Chancellor McGovern Scholarship provides two scholarships to assist deserving sons or daughters of State Education Department employees in going to college.

Andrew Brockley is the son of Susan Brockley, an Associate in Instructional Services in the Office of Accountability. Andrew is a graduating senior at Bethlehem Central High School in Delmar with an average of 92. Andrew’s extracurricular activities include Robotics Club, Stock Market Club, Volleyball Club, a variety of Varsity and community sports, and part-time work. In the fall, Andrew will attend Siena College with a major in Computer Science.

Drew Kozlowski is the daughter of Andrew Luke Kozlowski, a Museum Scientist 3 in the Office of Cultural Education. Drew is a graduating senior at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School in Ravena with an average of 92.5. Drew’s extracurriculars include Varsity Tennis, Student Government, National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Chess Club, part-time jobs, and volunteering. For the last three years, Drew has volunteered at a food pantry and hopes to continue this experience in a location close to her college. In the fall, Drew plans to attend SUNY New Paltz with an undeclared major.

Regent Margaret Snow Vander Veer Scholarship with additional funds provided on behalf of former Commissioner MaryEllen Elia

The Margaret Snow Vander Veer Scholarship is endowed by the Margaret Snow Vander Veer Trust Fund with additional funds provided on behalf of former Commissioner MaryEllen Elia. The scholarship is awarded to a 2021 high school graduate who is a daughter or son of an employee of the State Education Department or the Board of Regents.

Anthony Cozzy is the son of James Cozzy, a Print Operations Supervisor in the Department’s Production Unit/Print Plant. Anthony is a graduating senior at Columbia High School in East Greenbush with an average of 99.3. Anthony’s extracurriculars include Math League, National Honors Society and Science National Honors Society. He has been an active member of the Track and Field team for six years, competing in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. In the fall, Anthony plans to attend Lehigh University to study mechanical engineering.