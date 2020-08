TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County is reporting 15 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. Four are from the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. There are a total of 31 cases related to the facility.

Twenty-three residents are in the hospital, three in the Intensive Care Unit. There are also 455 residents in monitor quarantine, 99 from exposure, and 356 from travel.