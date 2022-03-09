ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The St. Patrick’s Day parade in Albany, one of the city’s largest annual events, is back for 2022. With it are a host of celebrations in Albany and in other spots throughout the Capital Region.
St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Thursday but there are many celebrations happening the weekend before on Mar. 12-13. Whether watching for your favorite NEWS10 folks at the Albany parade on Saturday or looking for something to do the day of, there’s a lot happening in the area.
Here are 10 St. Patrick’s Day events happening in the Capital Region:
- Annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party– Bootleggers on Broadway, Troy. Saturday, Mar. 12 beginning at 11 a.m. Inside and outside DJ, food specials, and green beer.
- Irish/American Cultural Event at The Century Club of Amsterdam– 130 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam on Saturday, Mar. 12. Dinner served from 1-8 p.m. Guiness and Smithwicks on tap. $20 for Corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potato and rye bread. Soda Bread Contest from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Stories and Songs with Eileen Mack and Marni Gillard from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Reserve a spot by calling (518) 853-4733.
- Official Albany St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl– Pub crawl beginning at Vegan Bar Thursday, Mar. 17 from 5-11 p.m. Participating locations: Vegan bar, Blue 82, Lionheart Pub, Dawns Victory Sports Cafe, and City Beer Hall. Tickets are $10.99.
- Sober St. Patrick’s Day at Eden Cafe– 269 Osborne Road, Loudonville. Dinner Saturday, Mar. 12 from 6-9 p.m. or lunch Thursday, Mar. 17 from 12- 2 p.m. featuring mocktails, non-alcoholic beers, ales and IPA’s, corned beef, cabbage, Irish egg rolls, bangers and mash.
- St. Patrick’s Day at The Docksider– 298 Glen Lake Road, Lake George. Thursday, Mar. 17 beginning at 3 p.m. Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, and carrots for $19.95.
- St. Patrick’s Day at The Mill on Round Lake– 2121 U.S. Route 9, Round Lake beginning at 11: 30 a.m. Patio and tiki bar open with fire pit tables, corn hole, corned Beef & cabbage, Guinness stew, bangers & mash and Jameson sampling from 3-5 p.m.
- St. Patrick’s Day at The Rock Bar & Grill– 1066 State Route 196, Hudson Falls. Thursday, Mar. 17 beginning at 2 p.m. Drink specials, Irish trivia, St. Patrick’s Day Bingo, Irish music, an Irish jig contest, raffles, a St. Paddy’s Photo Booth, and corned beef dinner.
- Saint Patrick’s Day Dinner Fundraiser– Cohoes Senior Center, 10 Cayuga Plaza, Cohoes. Thursday, Mar. 17 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. $15 for freshly prepared corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots, and Irish soda bread. Proceeds go to LifePath@Cohoes programs.
- St. Patty’s Day Kegs and Eggs– Hunter’s on Jay, 50 N Jay Street, Schenectady. Saturday, Mar. 12 at 8 a.m.
- The Brooke Tavern– 139 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Thursday, Mar. 17 from 4-9 p.m. featuring Guinness, potato leek soup and a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner.
*Sources: Albany.com, Eventbrite, Facebook, Lakegeorge.com, and Saratoga.com.