ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The first major snowstorm of the season is less than 24 hours away and many communities are getting ready by declaring snow emergencies. Between 8-12 inches are expected to fall in the Capital Region overnight Thursday into Friday with 4-8 inches expected in areas south of Albany.

NEWS10 Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie said the heaviest and steadiest snow will fall Friday morning from approximately 3-8 a.m. The storm will impact Friday morning’s commute. Follow NEWS10 for the most up-to-date information.

Check out the list of snow emergencies and parking restrictions throughout the Capital Region below.

Albany County

Berkshire County

Greene County

Montgomery County

Rensselaer County

Schenectady County