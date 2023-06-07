MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The unhealthy advisories are not keeping the seniors at the Mechanicville Senior Center from getting the vital services they need. Folks are still coming out for the much-needed necessities like prepared meals and free food.

“We had about the same number, we had about 40 in today. they each bring in bags and take home all the food they want,” said Mechanicville Commissioner of Public Safety, Fred Hosley.

Ehtel Baisley, secretary for the center says seniors need places like this.

“People just won’t eat if they don’t have some place to go, you know. And there are a lot of people that get their box of food from the community center, also,” said Baisley.

Locations like this are places for seniors to feel safe and cared for. It’s a place to socialize and get out of the house. They have time to sit with friends as they are served in a safe friendly environment.

“We need to get the people out and to get talking to other people because if you stay in your apartment what have you got? You have nothing. And then you get bored or upset, this way they can come out anytime they want,” said Baisley.

Because of the conditions, Hosley says they are taking steps to keep the senior population safe.

“We had masks available. I kept the doors that are usually open for air closed, and we have all the air conditioners off,” said Hosley.

Baisley says she feels that her mask is making a difference in this hazy condition.

“Because of the air is so bad outside I put it on and off. But it gets kind of hot now that we can’t have the air conditioners on,” said Baisley.

None of Wednesday’s planned events at the Mechanicville Senior Center have been cancelled and it is business as usual.

“I don’t want to close this place because there’s a lot of people who depend on and they’ve got nowhere else to go,” said Hosley.