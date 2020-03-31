Capital Region schools hold teacher parades to lift students’ spirits

(NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Gardner-Dickinson School and Milton Terrace Elementary School both held parades to bring happiness and cheer to their students and families.

As a safe way to bring the community together while also following recommendations to prevent the possible spreading of COVID-19, teacher parades are quickly becoming a trend across the region.

In Troy, Gardner-Dickinson faculty and staff decorated their cars to drive a route through the district to wave to their students and families.

My heart is full ❤️ Here are just a couple of the many students who were so so excited to see their Gardner-Dickinson #teachers during its Royal Parade this afternoon! @WynantskillUFSD @WTEN pic.twitter.com/riUhCamxjW — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) March 31, 2020

In Ballston Spa, Milton Terrace Elementary School held its own school parade with many anxious students waiting in their front yards to catch a glimpse of their favorite teachers.

Tuesday’s festivities join other school parades that have taken place this past month in other school districts.

