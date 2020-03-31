(NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Gardner-Dickinson School and Milton Terrace Elementary School both held parades to bring happiness and cheer to their students and families.
As a safe way to bring the community together while also following recommendations to prevent the possible spreading of COVID-19, teacher parades are quickly becoming a trend across the region.
In Troy, Gardner-Dickinson faculty and staff decorated their cars to drive a route through the district to wave to their students and families.
In Ballston Spa, Milton Terrace Elementary School held its own school parade with many anxious students waiting in their front yards to catch a glimpse of their favorite teachers.
Tuesday’s festivities join other school parades that have taken place this past month in other school districts.
LATEST STORIES:
- Capital Region schools hold teacher parades to lift students’ spirits
- How to file a complaint when non-essential businesses stay open
- Local company offers free WiFi to students
- Anxiety is high among both tenants and landlords amid coronavrus pandemic
- Local dry cleaner makes it safe, easy to clean clothes