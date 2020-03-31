Live Now
Coronavirus Task Force expected to give update around 5 p.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Capital Region schools hold teacher parades to lift students’ spirits

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Gardner-Dickinson School and Milton Terrace Elementary School both held parades to bring happiness and cheer to their students and families.

As a safe way to bring the community together while also following recommendations to prevent the possible spreading of COVID-19, teacher parades are quickly becoming a trend across the region.

In Troy, Gardner-Dickinson faculty and staff decorated their cars to drive a route through the district to wave to their students and families.

In Ballston Spa, Milton Terrace Elementary School held its own school parade with many anxious students waiting in their front yards to catch a glimpse of their favorite teachers.

Tuesday’s festivities join other school parades that have taken place this past month in other school districts.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak