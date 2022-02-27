ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During a live briefing on Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the lifting of masks mandates enforced across New York State schools. Masks will no longer be required beginning March 2.

The announcement comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their mask guideline. Although this decision should not vary between school districts within a county, said Gov. Hochul, counties can still choose to enforce masks in schools.

In this decision, parents can also choose whether or not their children continue to wear masks at school. The governor’s mask-optional also applies to school buses

Officials said school districts moving forward will continue to work with the state and Albany County Health Department as COVID-19 guidance evolves. The following school districts have responded to removing mask mandates in the Capital Region.

South Colonie, CSD

City School District of Albany

Schenectday City Schools

Niskayuna, CSD

Breen-Knox, CSD

Cobleskill-Richmondville, CDS

Guilderland CSDNorth/South Colonie Districts

Shen, CSD

Watervilet, CSD

Schalmont, CSD

Scotia-Glenville, CSD

Unknown at this time:

Bethlehem, CSD

BurntHills-Ballston Lake, CSD

Duanesburg, CSD

Green Island, UFSC

Menands, UFSD

Middleburgh, CSD

Ravena-Coyemans-Selkirk, CSD

Rotterdam-Mohonasen, CSD

Sharon Springs, CSD

Voorheesville, CSD

