Capital Region Salons and Barbers Prepare for Phase Two

ALBANY, N.Y .(NEWS10) — As the Capital region begins its second phase of reopening, many salons and barbershops are preparing to implement new business protocols.

Locations like Shannon’s Barber Shop in Glenmont, have added in plexiglass barriers. The shop also plans on reducing certain services.

“Some of the things we can’t do is beard shaves. We can’t do hair washing. There is no safe way to do that,” said Bill Asprion, Owner of Shannon’s Barber Shop.

Central Avenue shops are also preparing. Adja African Hair Braiding says they’re happy to reopen but hopes the pandemic and recent protest will not get in the way.

Both locations are only accepting clients through appointments.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES