ALBANY, N.Y .(NEWS10) — As the Capital region begins its second phase of reopening, many salons and barbershops are preparing to implement new business protocols.
Locations like Shannon’s Barber Shop in Glenmont, have added in plexiglass barriers. The shop also plans on reducing certain services.
“Some of the things we can’t do is beard shaves. We can’t do hair washing. There is no safe way to do that,” said Bill Asprion, Owner of Shannon’s Barber Shop.
Central Avenue shops are also preparing. Adja African Hair Braiding says they’re happy to reopen but hopes the pandemic and recent protest will not get in the way.
Both locations are only accepting clients through appointments.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- NTSB calls on NHTSA to adopt new limo regulations
- 8th annual Deanna Marie Rivers tournament cancelled
- Capital Region Salons and Barbers Prepare for Phase Two
- Civil rights activist cautions protesters to watch for agitators
- 2 arrested for shooting at homes in Saratoga County; more arrests possible