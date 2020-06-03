Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from WTEN to WXXA FOX23 on 6/3. A Vermont Congressional Town Hall will air on WTEN at 7 p.m.

Capital Region Salons and Barbers Prepare for Phase Two

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y .(NEWS10) — As the Capital region begins its second phase of reopening, many salons and barbershops are preparing to implement new business protocols.  

Locations like Shannon’s Barber Shop in Glenmont, have added in plexiglass barriers. The shop also plans on reducing certain services.  

“Some of the things we can’t do is beard shaves. We can’t do hair washing. There is no safe way to do that,” said Bill Asprion, Owner of Shannon’s Barber Shop.  

Central Avenue shops are also preparing. Adja African Hair Braiding says they’re happy to reopen but hopes the pandemic and recent protest will not get in the way.  

Both locations are only accepting clients through appointments. 

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak