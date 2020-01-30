Today’s episode of General Hospital will air at 2:30 a.m. on ABC

Capital Region restaurants offer Super Bowl food and drink specials

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
100194417_1548633790694-846652698

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Food will be a large part of Super Bowl festivities this Sunday and Promocodes.com has put together a list of restaurants offering specials or deals.

Local restaurant specials

  • Applebee’s- 40 free classic buffalo boneless wings with every $40 delivery- promo code: FREEWINGS at checkout- ends 2/2.
  • BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse- get $10 off any $40 order (valid for dine-in, takeout or delivery)- ends 2/9.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings- free wings on Feb. 17 if the Super Bowl goes into overtime (for dine-in customers present 2/2 only).
  • Carrabba’s Italian Grill- endless glasses of blackberry, peach or red sangria all day on 2/2 for $12.99 with the purchase of an entree (price/participation vary by location).
  • Dave & Buster’s- unlimited wings/game play every Sunday for $19.99 (play any blue swipe game for free).
  • Hooters- 6 free wings if the game goes into overtime- ends 2/2.
  • Macaroni Grill- 20% off catering orders- promo code FANFOOD20- ends 2/2.
  • Pizza Hut- get 20% off at http://NFLShop.com merchandise with the purchase of pizza on 2/2- coupon expires 2/28.
  • Red Lobster- limited edition Snap Tackle Claws for $10 and 15% off to-go/delivery orders- ends 2/2.
  • Wing Zone- get 10 free boneless wings when you pre-order food by Jan. 31.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play