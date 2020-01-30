Capital Region restaurants offer Super Bowl food and drink specials

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Food will be a large part of Super Bowl festivities this Sunday and Promocodes.com has put together a list of restaurants offering specials or deals.
Local restaurant specials
- Applebee’s- 40 free classic buffalo boneless wings with every $40 delivery- promo code: FREEWINGS at checkout- ends 2/2.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse- get $10 off any $40 order (valid for dine-in, takeout or delivery)- ends 2/9.
- Buffalo Wild Wings- free wings on Feb. 17 if the Super Bowl goes into overtime (for dine-in customers present 2/2 only).
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill- endless glasses of blackberry, peach or red sangria all day on 2/2 for $12.99 with the purchase of an entree (price/participation vary by location).
- Dave & Buster’s- unlimited wings/game play every Sunday for $19.99 (play any blue swipe game for free).
- Hooters- 6 free wings if the game goes into overtime- ends 2/2.
- Macaroni Grill- 20% off catering orders- promo code FANFOOD20- ends 2/2.
- Pizza Hut- get 20% off at http://NFLShop.com merchandise with the purchase of pizza on 2/2- coupon expires 2/28.
- Red Lobster- limited edition Snap Tackle Claws for $10 and 15% off to-go/delivery orders- ends 2/2.
- Wing Zone- get 10 free boneless wings when you pre-order food by Jan. 31.