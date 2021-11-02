Capital Region residents are heading to their polling locations

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People across the Capital Region heading out to the polls to cast their vote. People were at the polls since they opened at 6 a.m., since then NEWS10 has seen hundreds come out to vote.

“You got to vote every Election Day, that’s the only way your voice can be heard,” said Loudonville resident Frank Dyer. “On the local level, every vote counts and I think it’s time to change town government,” said Loudonville resident Marianne Riviello.

Voters all different ages are heading out to their local polling place. “I think voting and our political process is really important to get involved in. I think organizing on the ground and in the community is important and trying to build a better world for everyone,” said Loudonville resident Anam Mehta. “I am here to vote every year and I am interested in the local elections and especially the constitutional amendments,” added Loudonville resident Daniel Brennan.

There are 5 statewide proposals are on the back of each ballot, some are controversial depending upon who ask…they range from redistricting, environmental developments to voter registration and absentee ballots. These proposals could amend the New York State’s constitution if they pass.

“I think they are designed to make it easier to vote to the extent I think they do that; I will support them,” said Daniel.

Polls close at 9 p.m.