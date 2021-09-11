Capital Region remembers 9/11: Memorials held across Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 9/11 memorials were held across the Capital Region. Community members stood in unity, to reflect, honor, and remember the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost 20 years ago today.

“It’s important for us to acknowledge that they have not been forgotten and never will be forgotten,” says Rep. Paul Tonko. Rep. Tonko spoke during a 9/11 memorial at Abele Memorial Park in Halfmoon Saturday evening. These memorials are an annual event in Halfmoon. Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen says this year is a little different from the pervious years, the town added a beautiful Flower Ceremony.

“It’s a really big event in history and it it’s really important,” says 11-year-old Madeline Lanham. Madeline is a girl scout. She learned about 9/11 through the textbooks. Today, she was proud that she and her troop can be apart of this memorial. “…That’s what girl scouts do — they try to help the environment, they keep on doing a lot of good things so I think we should probably be here too,” says Madeline.

Some local law enforcement remember that day like it was yesterday. At the podium this evening, they shared their experiences when they responded to the terrorist attacks. “I consider myself lucky to be healthy today and so many were not as fortunate,” says Steven Meehan, New York State Police Station Commander.

“There are many times I wish we could go back to September 10th 2021 and stop the clock,” says Hon. Joseph Fodera, Halfmoon Town Justice and first responder at Ground Zero.

The memorials continued even when the sun went down in Ballston Spa, to honor the bravery and to never forget September 11th.