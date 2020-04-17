Capital Region Relay For Life events rescheduled as virtual online event

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the previously scheduled Relay For Life events have now been rescheduled for Sunday, April 19, 2020 as a virtual online event.

The events were for Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Clarkson University, The College of Saint Rose, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Siena College, SUNY Plattsburgh, SUNY Potsdam and University at Albany.

Student volunteers and American Cancer Society staff from the eight events are teaming up to put on a combined virtual Relay For Life experience. The online Facebook event will reportedly feature a mix of live, and pre-recorded segments celebrating cancer survivors and caregivers, remember loved ones lost and encourage those participating to continue the fight against cancer.

Together, the participating colleges have reportedly already raised over $69,000. This money allows the American Cancer Society to help the most vulnerable cancer patients through the COVID-19 pandemic offering 24/7 support via their 1-800 number and website, cancer.org. The donations will also fund cancer research and education.

Relay For Life is about togetherness, however the safety of patients, survivors, volunteers and staff is a top priority. “During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Loretta Hackney, community development manager for the American Cancer Society.

“Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart,” continued Hackney.

To join the virtual event, click here or visit the American Cancer Society’s Facebook page for more information about the virtual event.

